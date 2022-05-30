Windsor to spend $650,000 to transform key districts

City of Windsor officials are unveiling a $650,000 plan to transform several key districts.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac and Olde Riverside BIA president Rick Martinello announced details of the theming and district plan on Monday.

The project announced by the City of Windsor will help us find pathways to further expand upon our historical ties, while casting to the future, securing new investments and storefronts and creating a welcoming environment for local families and visitors from across the city and region,” said Martinello.

In 2021, the City of Windsor undertook the first theming and districting study for historic Walkerville. The learnings from this process are now being replicated and expanded across five more community districts.

On May 9, 2022, Windsor city council approved funds to undertake five key theming and districting reports.

Working together with Business Improvement Associations (BIAs) – Sandwich Towne, Downtown Windsor, Ford City, Olde Riverside, and Wyandotte Town Centre – the City of Windsor’s planning department will be taking a three-phased approach to develop a conceptual plan.

The plan will identify theming opportunities in the below districts:

Sandwich Town $100,000

Downtown Windsor $250,000

Ford City $100,000

Riverside $100,000

Wyandotte Town Centre $100,000

In the coming months as part of the first phase, a background study will begin in order to identify revitalization opportunities in these areas.

Following the initial research study, the community, residents and businesses will be invited to participate in discussions to have their say on the design and vision to create these unique public spaces. The third and final phase of these projects will consist of developing the approved vision, inviting the community to see the design through an open house, and later receiving final approval at Windsor City Council before being implemented.