Heat warning continues for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Monday

Temperatures soared above 30 C along the Windsor, Ont. riverfront, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Rich Garton / CTV News)

A heat warning has been extended for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Monday.

Temperatures are expected to range in the low 30s but peak into the low 40s with humidex values added.

Residents are being warned to limit their exposure outside and drinks lots of water. People are also encouraged to check in on older family members and friends.

Relief is expected from the hot weather Tuesday.

