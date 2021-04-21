Windsor traffic cameras getting almost $600K in upgrades

The City of Windsor is modernizing aging traffic camera infrastructure at intersections across the city.

The cost of the upgrades is $592,650 and is funded through City capital and a provincial grant.

The city currently uses a combination of analogue detection and closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras. About 20 per cent of intersections are covered by CCTV cameras and 70 per cent are covered by detection cameras.

“We have the E.C. Row Expressway to move drivers quickly east and west, and we have upgraded major roadways across the city, including the addition of overpasses, underpasses and pedestrian bridges,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “This latest effort to better manage our intersection technology is another important step in ensuring Windsor’s traffic flow for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians continues to evolve.”

In the coming months, new digital cameras will replace some of the analogue units at major intersections, and any equipment removed that is still functioning will be utilized at intersections that are currently not covered.

The eventual goal is to have 100 percent coverage for all major intersections.

City officials say the benefit to the CCTV cameras is that they allow staff to review historical data when time permits, complete traffic and turning movement counts, and address traffic flow or follow up on traffic light concerns reported to 311.

Detection cameras allow the traffic management system to better coordinate our signals and intersections. They detect vehicles and adjust the signal timing to allow for better traffic flow along the major corridors.

Emergency services will also benefit from the upgrades and extra intersections covered, as they can assist with collision or investigative follow-ups or when accidents might necessitate closures or rerouting. Any access by the Windsor Police Service is governed by information and privacy policies.