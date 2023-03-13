Windsor truck driving instructor wins prestigious award
A local truck-driving instructor in Windsor, Ont. is considered the best in the industry in Ontario.
Mike Morgan is the recipient of the prestigious award — ‘instructor of the year’ — in a province-wide competition.
The veteran instructor at Northstar Truck Driving School in Windsor was unanimously chosen to win the award. President of the Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO) Philip Fletcher was on hand Monday morning at Northstar to present the award to Morgan.
Northstar is a private career college in Windsor. Federal guidelines as mandated by Ministry of Transportation have been implemented by Northstar as an industry standard since July 1, 2017.
The MELT (mandatory entry level training) program is the foundation for training drivers as a baseline for ensuring the highest levels of competency and safety for all drivers presently and into the future.
For Morgan, honour speaks to the importance of striving for excellence in a field that is growing in demand and is in itself, a demanding profession.
"It's probably one of the most recognized awards that I can achieve,” said Morgan. “I'm really honoured to accept this award."
