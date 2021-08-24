Windsor two-bedroom apartment prices jump nearly 25 per cent
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Renters in the Windsor area have seen some sharp price increases over the last year, according to an online rental property listing service.
In its rent report of Canadian cities, Zumper found Windsor experienced the largest yearly rental increased for a two-bedroom unit by nearly 25 per cent.
The average rent price — more than $1,400 per month.
The price of a one-bedroom also increased by nearly 19 per cent per month, price of more than $1,100 monthly.
Despite the increases, Windsor ranks about 18th for costly rent, as Vancouver and Toronto take first and second spots respectively.
-
Ontario chamber of commerce issues guidance for businesses on proof-of-vax protocolsOntario's chamber of commerce released a framework Tuesday for private sector businesses seeking to develop COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination protocols, a move it said aimed to provide support in the absence of government guidance.
-
Mandatory vaccine rules likely to standup in court: Employment lawyersTwo Canadian employment lawyers tell CTV News mandatory vaccine policies will be difficult for people to fight.
-
Ontario's top doctor willing to consider lifting capacity limits in venues with mandatory vaccination requirementsOntario’s top public health official says that he would support lifting capacity limits in some places with mandatory vaccination requirements, potentially paving the way for larger crowds at some of the city’s professional sporting venues this fall.
-
Police investigating vandalism at London, Ont. courthouseThe London Police Service is investigating vandalism that took place at the London courthouse on Dundas Street early Tuesday afternoon.
-
Two men charged for break-in at abandoned house: PoliceNova Scotia RCMP has charged two men after a break-in in Springhill, N.S.
-
Nova Scotia to tighten border to New Brunswick Wednesday morningAmid a surge of new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia is set to re-establish border measures Wednesday.
-
Pilot project transports nurses across region to administer vaccines in key areasThe Windsor Essex County Health Unit and Transit Windsor have teamed up for ‘Destination Vaccination’ to help get more vaccines in the arms of residents across the region.
-
What is the milk crate challenge? Experts warn of potentially dangerous internet trendSocial media users have been challenging each other to climb steps made of stacked milk crates, but safety experts, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, are advising against the newest internet trend.
-
Sask. Teachers’ Federation says back-to-school plans a 'recipe for disaster'“The high schools not requiring masks and not requiring vaccination — it's a recipe for disaster,” STF president Patrick Maze tells CTV News.