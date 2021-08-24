Windsor two-bedroom apartment prices jump nearly 25 per cent

Renters in the Windsor area have seen some sharp price increases over the last year, according to an online rental property listing service.

In its rent report of Canadian cities, Zumper found Windsor experienced the largest yearly rental increased for a two-bedroom unit by nearly 25 per cent.

The average rent price — more than $1,400 per month.

The price of a one-bedroom also increased by nearly 19 per cent per month, price of more than $1,100 monthly.

Despite the increases, Windsor ranks about 18th for costly rent, as Vancouver and Toronto take first and second spots respectively.