Windsor unveils new $7.5M greenhouse, geared to save the city money

The City of Windsor unveiled its new $7.5 million greenhouse at Jackson Park in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

A new urban greenhouse is now operational on the edge of Jackson Park.

The mayor says it will allow the city to grow all the flowers and plants needed across Windsor.

And, Drew Dilkens says it will save taxpayers $75,000 in efficiencies.

It replaces the 104-year-old greenhouse at Lanspeary Park.

This is a developing story, more details to come. 

