Windsor weather: above average temperatures with a chance of showers

Windsor-Essex is in store for another above average daybefore getting colder by the end of the week, according to the latest Environment Canada forecast.

It’s expected to be mainly cloudy on Tuesday with a high of 15 Celsius. Fog patches should dissipate in the morning with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Becoming clear overnight with a low of 0C.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast over the next week:

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12. Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 14. Thursday night..periods of rain. Low 7.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 8. Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 1.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 5.

The average temperature this time of year is 10.1C and the average low is 2.3C.