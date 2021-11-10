Windsor weather: Sunny day with above average temperatures
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
The sun is expected to shine in Windsor-Essex Wednesday with another warmer than average day before the cold sets in later this week, according to Environment Canada’s forecast.
It’s expected to be mostly sunny on Wednesday with a high of 12 Celsius. Fog patches should dissipate in the morning.
The evening will be clear then partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain overnight and a low of 8C.
Here’s the Environment Canada forecast over the next week:
- Thursday: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Showers beginning late in the afternoon. High of 17C
- Friday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 7C. A 60 per cent chance of showers in the evening with a low of 2C
- Saturday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 6C. Same in the evening with a low of 2C
- Sunday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High of 4C. By the evening cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain or flurries and a low of 2C.
The average temperature this time of year is 9.6C and the average low is 2C.
-
Fort Macleod RCMP looking for public assistance in theft of stolen equipmentFort Macleod RCMP are looking for public assistance in locating a stolen flatbed truck, forklift and dump trailer.
-
Report finds coal 'not in public interest' as Alberta delays final policy decisionThe province's coal policy committee says it will take until the end of the year to review public feedback on its review of mining on the eastern slopes of the Rockies.
-
Edmonton's holiday tree arrives at Churchill SquareDowntown Edmonton is about to get a lot more festive.
-
Island Legion desperately seeking new locationThe Saanich Peninsula branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is looking for a new home, and it's asking the public for help finding one.
-
Report in Sudbury recommends closing two RV dumping sitesFor the past two years, recreational vehicle (RV) dumping sites in the Valley and Chelmsford have been closed due to safety and operational concerns.
-
'Those are our ancestors in the sky:' Sacred beliefs about the Northern LightsAlbertans have been spoiled with a lot of sightings of the Northern Lights recently but not everyone believes you should actually look at the Aurora Borealis.
-
B.C. paramedics understaffed by up to 40 per cent daily due to burnout, injuries, vacanciesEach day, up to 40 per cent of scheduled paramedic positions in British Columbia are unfilled due to burnout, injuries and unfilled job vacancies, CTV News Vancouver has learned.
-
Toronto police warning about man who allegedly tried to get girl in his car in North YorkToronto police are alerting the public about a suspicious driver who allegedly tried to get a girl into his car in Willowdale.
-
N.S. moves to give a break on rent to veterans and parents of children with disabilitiesVeterans and parents of children with severe disabilities in Nova Scotia will soon pay less for rent, if they live in public housing or receive a rent supplement.