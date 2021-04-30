Windsor weather: windy and cool before weekend warm up

Environment Canada is predicting a cooler start to the weekend, before temperatures rise above seasonal.

The forecaster says it will be clear Friday morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 11 Celsius.

On Friday night, it’s expected to be clear. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low -2C with frost.

“The good news is that Friday, it’s a mixed bag, there could be some early morning showers and then sunshine during the afternoon,” says CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald.

On Saturday the forecast is sunny with a high of 17 C. Cloudy periods with 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning then southwest 40 gusting to 60 in the afternoon. Low 10.

As for Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud is expected with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Rain is expected to return on Monday with a high of 17C.

The average high this time of year is 16.9 C and the average low is 5.9 C.