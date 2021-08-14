Windsor West Liberal candidate Sandra Pupatello launches campaign
With reports Canadians can expect a federal election next month a local candidate has jumped the gun launching a campaign for only a speculated election.
At her official office opening event Saturday, Sandra Pupatello, the Liberal candidate for Windsor west is officially launching her campaign, a day before a federal election is expected to be called Sunday.
Pupatello announced her candidacy three weeks ago and says she has been knocking on doors everyday ever since.
Pupatello says she’s trying get ahead of the game if the campaign kicks off Sunday, with an election day on September 20.
“I would say I’ve jumped the gun several times since three weeks ago and I’m really pleased to do that,” says Pupatello.
“I want people to know I’m anxious. I want to be their MP. I’m working really hard. I’m starting sooner to get out there to actually meet people and the response has been really good.”
-
Cyclist struck in downtown Calgary, traffic disruptedTraffic is being disrupted in downtown Calgary as police investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a cyclist.
-
Driver with licence suspended in 2013 caught driving on Greenbank Road, police sayThe Ottawa Police Traffic Unit says its Automated Licence Plate Recognition system identified a suspended driver on Greenbank Road Friday night.
-
Halifax teen heading to B.C. to chase pro soccer dreamA teenage soccer star from Halifax is leaving home to chase his dream on the other side of the country.
-
Ottawa asks residents for feedback on possible new household trash rulesThe city of Ottawa has launched public consultations on three different curbside garbage collection options to divert more garbage from landfills.
-
UBC researchers map Pacific salmon habitat, finding much is lost or inaccessiblePacific salmon can no longer access hundreds of kilometres of spawning streams or floodplain habitat after decades of urban, agricultural and resource development around British Columbia's Lower Fraser River, a study has found.
-
'Out of control' Pine River wildfire destroys buildings, cuts power along strip of northern B.C. highwayThe Pine River wildfire grew significantly overnight and is described as 'out of control' by BC Wildfire Service.
-
BC Wildfire Service prepares for increase in gusty winds and lightningThe BC Wildfire Service says it is preparing for a potential increase in lightning strikes and shifting winds as cooler weather is forecast over the next few days.
-
South Bruce OPP seize drugs, stolen property during Lucknow, Ont. raidFour Huron-Kinloss Township residents are facing various charges following a raid on a Lucknow, Ont. home Friday.
-
'Poor air quality': Advisories in effect for Edmonton and most of AlbertaThe majority of Alberta was placed under an air quality advisory by Environment Canada as wildfire smoke worsens.