Windsor-wide food drive seeks to replenish food bank

The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope is recognizing World Homelessness Day with a Windsor-wide food drive and free BBQ to raise awareness.

Local community partners Loblaws, Tailgate Takeout, Windsor Police and LaSalle Police, the Salvation Army have organized “stuff a cruiser” and “stuff a tailgate” at various locations.

They are aiming to replenish the Salvation Army food bank service, having been low in supplies ever since the beginning of this year.

“Homelessness is certainly front of mind,” said Major Danny Pinksen. “By helping us you're indeed helping others, in particular, those who are homeless and those who are experiencing food insecurity.”

Pinksen explained that the need keeps rising and suggested donations can be made at anytime.

“We're always open here 24/7 here at the Salvation Army at 355 Church Street and so we can take donations almost anytime the day.”

Pinksen urged residents to donate to all local food banks as demand continues to grow.

“We're all in this together to try to help with the issues of food insecurity throughout this region. This issue is not easily solvable. It's a complex issue, but together as a community, what can we do to mitigate and do our best in helping these people who are in a very vulnerable situation? So that's what we do each and every day.”

The food drive runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the BBQ was from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 355 Church Street parking lot.

Food Drive locations:

- 355 Church Street, Windsor (Salvation Army)

- 2430 Dougall Ave, Windsor (Superstore)

- 4371 Walker Rd, Windsor (Superstore)

- 400 Manning Rd, Tecumseh (Zehrs)

- 5890 Malden Rd, Windsor (Zehrs)

- 3975 Wyandotte St E, Windsor (Tony and Kathy No Frills)