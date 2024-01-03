Windsor Wild Winter Female Hockey Tournament to kick off on Friday

Female hockey players from across the province and over the border are getting ready to hit the ice as the WFCU Centre prepares to host the Windsor Wild Winter Female Hockey Tournament later this week.

Celebrating its 30th season, the Sun Parlour Female Hockey Association (SPFHA) announced on Tuesday the Windsor Wild Winter Female Hockey Tournament, according to a news release.

The tournament will be held from Jan. 5 – 7, 2024 at the WFCU Centre, kicking off at 10 a.m. with the first games.

SPFHA will host nearly 40 house league and seven travel teams from all over Ontario and Michigan for three days of action on the ice.

"We are very excited to host this year's tournament," said SPFHA’s Tournament Director, Katie Doe. "Our goal is to continue to foster a love for the game for female hockey players in our area. We have divisions ranging from U9 through U22.”

Round robin games will begin on Friday and will continue through Saturday evening when the tournament hosts their annual skills competition at 8 p.m., which is “similar to the NHL All Star Weekend,” according to the release.

Each team will send a representative to take part in such skills as fastest skater and shot accuracy, among others.

On Sunday morning quarter and semi-final games will commence, with the finals slated for early Sunday afternoon.

For more information about the tournament or to register as a volunteer, you can visit the Windsor Wild Winter website or email tournament@spfhahockey.com.