Windsor woman arrested by Waterloo police in connection to human trafficking investigation
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
The Waterloo Regional Police Service made an arrest into an ongoing human trafficking investigation.
The investigation began in July of this year.
As a result of the investigation, a 22-year-old Windsor woman was arrested on Thursday and charged with the following:
- Trafficking in person under the age of 18 years
- Advertising sexual services
- Material benefit
- Procuring under the age of 18 years
- Importing/distributing child pornography
- Assault
- Utter threats
- Publication of an intimate image without consent
The accused was held for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.
