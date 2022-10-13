Windsor woman arrested for Chatham thefts: police

A Windsor woman has been arrested in Chatham following a report of theft.

Just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Chatham-Kent police were called to the Walmart store on St. Clair Street.

After investigating officers say they learned the woman had stolen items from Home Depot, Real Canadian Super Store and Walmart.

She was arrested for the thefts as well as obstruct police because she reportedly gave a false name to officers.

The 63-year-old Windsor woman was transported to police headquarters and charged.