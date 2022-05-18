Windsor woman charged after police seize guns and drugs

A 31-year-old Windsor woman is facing charges after police seized two rifles and drugs following an investigation.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) is still looking for more information related to the seizure.

The DIGS Unit identified a suspect, vehicle and residence. On May 12, members of the DIGS Unit, along with members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU), located and arrested the suspect who was in possession of a quantity of illicit drugs and a conducted energy weapon.

The identified vehicle was also located and seized.

Judicial authorization to search the identified residence was applied for and granted.

Police say they found two rifles, ammunition, and a quantity of illicit drugs inside the residence.

The firearms are described as Remington 700 Ultimate ML 50 caliber rifles. Anyone with information about these firearms are encouraged to contact investigators.

Miruna Alecu, 31, is charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of fentanyl

Possession of a prohibited weapon (conducted energy weapon)

Possession of a prohibited firearm - no licence - two counts

Contravene Firearms Act Regulation - storage - two counts

Possession of a firearm while prohibited - four counts

Possession of ammunition while prohibited - two counts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Drugs and Guns Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.