Windsor woman charged with drug trafficking following DIGS investigation

An investigation by the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit has resulted in numerous charges including the seizure of illicit drugs.

Officials say in May of 2021, investigators launched an investigation involving the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs in Windsor.

A suspected woman and a residence were identified in the operation.

A search warrant was issued.

On Friday, May 7, 2021, at approximately 4:30 a.m., officers from the DIGS Unit and Emergency Services Unit (ESU) attended the 5000 block of Matchette Road and executed the warrant at the involved residence. Five adults were located inside the residence, including the suspect who was arrested without incident.

A quantity of illicit drugs was located inside the residence.

Brandi Bishop, 36, of Windsor, is charged with three counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and cocaine) and Failure to Comply with a Release Order