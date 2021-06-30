Windsor woman faces impaired driving charges after two-vehicle crash in Lakeshore

Essex County OPP have charged a 22-year-old Windsor woman with impaired driving after a two-vehicle crash in Lakeshore.

Members of the Lakeshore Detachment responded to a collision between two passenger vehicles on County Road 2 near Stuart Lane around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say no injuries were reported during the course of this investigation.

As a result of the collision, the woman has been charged with:

· Operation while Impaired - alcohol or drugs

· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

She is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Windsor at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.