Windsor police have charged a 27-year-old Windsor woman after three weekend arson investigations.

Patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Victoria Avenue for a report of a fire near a garbage bin on Saturday at 5:30 a.m.

Police say officers arrived and a small active fire was located, which they were able to quickly extinguish. No suspects were located in the area when officers arrived.

Around 5:45 a.m., patrol officers attended the 500 block of Bruce Avenue for a report of a couch on fire in the area that had been left out as garbage.

Emergency Services Personnel attended and quickly extinguished the fire. The suspect had fled the area prior to police arrival. Officers canvassed the area for possible video surveillance and witnesses.

While officers were investigating the other two recently reported fires, at approximately 5:50 a.m., patrol officers responded to a third report of a possible fire in the 500 block of Janette Avenue.

It was reported that someone was at a residence and flames were observed flickering on and off. Through investigation, police obtained a description of a suspect.

An officer searching the area located a person matching the suspect description on Wyandotte Street West, between Caron Avenue and Janette Avenue. The suspect was arrested without incident.

No injuries were reported as a result of any of the fires.

Beth Westwood, 27, from Windsor, is charged with three counts of arson.

The Arson Unit continues to actively investigate these incidents and is asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check the footage for possible evidence.

The Windsor Police Service continues to investigate several recent arsons that have been reported throughout the city. At this time, police say each fire is being investigated individually, however, officers are reviewing the evidence from each case to determine if any of the incidents may be related.

Residents are reminded to report any suspicious behaviour to police immediately and to keep your properties well lit and maintained.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330 Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.