Windsor woman facing impaired charges after crash in Tecumseh
A 25-year-old Windsor woman is facing impaired driving charges after a collision in Tecumseh.
Essex County OPP and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash on Outer Drive at 5:57 a.m. on Monday.
Officers say they located the vehicle and believed that the driver had been drinking alcohol.
The driver was placed under arrest and transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. She met with a Qualified Intoxilizer Technician for breath tests.
OPP have charged the woman with the following offences:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
The accused was released and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on June 23.
Anyone with information regarding this is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
