Windsor woman identified and charged in Essex County grandparent scam
Essex County OPP say a 25-year-old Windsor woman was identified and charged after a grandparent scam investigation.
From Feb.28 to March 2, OPP responded to 14 reports of fraud across Essex County.
Police say two of the occurrences resulted in a total financial loss of $15,000. These frauds are also known as the grandparent or emergency scam, where someone calls the victim posing as or on behalf of a family member who is reported to be in police custody and require cash for bail.
On Monday, police say a person of interest who was captured on security camera has been identified and arrested.
As a result, a 25-year-old Windsor woman has been charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000.
The OPP are asking anyone who has been contacted in a similar manner to call police at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
