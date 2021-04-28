Windsor woman reported missing found safe

Windsor police say a 74-year-old woman reported missing last week has been found safe.

Marie Bondy was reported missing last Monday, police said they were concerned for her safety.

She was last seen in Windsor on Saturday, April 17 and was believed to be heading to Timmins on the “back roads."

Police thanked the community for their assistance in locating Bondy.

MISSING LOCATED: Marie Bondy (74 yrs) has been safely located. We would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

Case #21-32805 ^TN https://t.co/w0tKNhHdx1