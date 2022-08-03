Windsor woman who refuses to return 7-year-old Newfoundland dog in custody case might face charges
Greg Marentette said he is still waiting to be reunited with his dog, Lemmy.
His three-year legal battle with a person he hired as a dog walker continues.
A custody battle over Lemmy began when Samantha Roberts refused to return the dog to Marentette in Aug. 2019.
Judges have allowed the dog to stay with Roberts, who also became the dog sitter, during the legal dispute.
However, the province’s highest court refused to hear an appeal from Roberts last month following an earlier small claims court victory for Marentette to get the dog back.
Marentette won another legal battle on Tuesday when a justice of the peace issued a summons for Roberts.
She has been order to appear in a Windsor courtroom on Sept. 16, on charges of theft under $5,000, and for disobeying a court order.
If Roberts does not appear, a bench warrant could be issued.
Roberts lawyer did not respond to inquiries from CTV New Windsor.
-
Cowichan Valley wine producers celebrating industry's success with festivalIt's estimated that the Cowichan Valley's wine industry has an economic spin-off in the tens of millions of dollars. That is why this month the industry will be celebrating its successes, beginning with a summer tasting party on Thursday night at Brentwood College.
-
Woman splashed with coffee, punched in face at McDonald's in VancouverPolice are investigating after a woman was allegedly punched in the face inside a McDonald's in Vancouver's West End.
-
Day one of Canoe ’22 sees thousands of spectators in Dartmouth, N.S., despite heat warningsThousands of people lined Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., during the first day of competition at ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships on Wednesday.
-
Average home sales price drops nearly 25 per cent over five months in Windsor-EssexThe average prices at which houses have sold in Windsor-Essex has declined by about 25 per cent over the past five months, according to new data from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
-
'Size of grapefruits': Vancouver Island mayor caught in extreme Alberta hailstormA family road trip through Alberta took a dramatic turn for the mayor of Courtenay, B.C.
-
Here's how many B.C. kids under are 5 booked for COVID-19 vaccineJust a fraction of B.C. parents have registered their children under five to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health.
-
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Award pins handed out in North BayThe award is named after Queen Elizabeth and this year's pin recognizes her 70 years of service.
-
City of Calgary services temporarily moving to Central Library and Whitehorn Multi-Service CentreThe Municipal Building will reopen Monday, August 8, after a man set several fires there early Tuesday.
-
Extreme heat trumps COVID-19 concerns as hot summer continuesAs temperatures across the region increase, a “Summer Emergency Preparedness” task team was created in Chatham-Kent. At the request of the Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team, a new task force was created to bring health and social sector agencies together for a more coordinated approach to handling extreme heat.