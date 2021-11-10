Windsor WWII veteran celebrates 99th birthday
Windsor-native and World War II veteran, Roland Janisse, is celebrating his 99th birthday.
The father of six, grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 11, enlisted in the air force in 1942.
“Life moved along pretty fast for the military men, we were transferred many times,” recalls Janisse.
“It’s been a wonderful journey, I’ve enjoy every moment it.”
Janisse has partial hearing loss due to the damage he experienced as a military aircraft serviceman.
“We would work under the engines, they were pretty big and pretty loud,” he said. “The noise from those aircrafts affected my hearing. My hearing has been bad ever since.”
Despite this, he encourages the next generation to enlist and serve their country.
“They navy, army or the air force are all very good experiences,” Janisse said. “It sure makes you grow up in a hurry.”
Janisse will be joining other veterans Thursday morning at the downtown Windsor Cenotaph for the city’s Remembrance Day service.
CTV Windsor will carry a livestream of the ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. Viewers can watch at windsor.ctvnews.ca.
