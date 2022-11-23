Windstorm approaching northern Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii

Severe wind warnings are in effect for northern Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii through Wednesday night.

Environment Canada says southeast winds of 90 km/h could gust to 110 km/h or higher.

"A strong frontal system will track across Haida Gwaii today and onto the north coast this evening," the weather office said in a warning issued Wednesday morning.

The winds are expected to gather strength Wednesday afternoon before gradually easing overnight.

Residents of Haida Gwaii and northern Vancouver Island should prepare for possible property damage and power outages as the storm moves through the region.