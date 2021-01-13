Thousands of people in the Lower Mainland woke up in the dark Wednesday morning after a powerful windstorm swept the South Coast.

Wind gusts of up to 70 km/h toppled trees and downed powerlines.

At the peak of the storm, more than 72,000 BC Hydro customers were without power.

The Fraser Valley took the brunt of the storm, with areas of Abbotsford, Surrey and Langley reaching nearly 10,000 outages each.

The South Surrey, White Rock area continued to see intense winds Wednesday morning.

High tide, combined with powerful gusts, sent massive waves crashing over the White Rock Pier.

Joggers and walkers seemed undeterred by the stormy weather, venturing to the end of the walkway despite the storm.

The pier was severed in half during a windstorm in December 2018 and has since undergone extensive repairs and upgrades.

Meanwhile, large portions of Langley’s Brookswood neighbourhood were in complete blackout for hours.

Broken tree branches and other debris left behind from the storm created hazards for drivers.

Downtown Vancouver, the North Shore and Burnaby were not spared either.

The outages leading to dead street lights at many major intersections.

Drivers are being reminded to use the four-way stop procedure when the lights are out.

BC Hydro crews worked through the night to restore power, but some customers could be waiting well into the afternoon.

The windy conditions also forced the cancellation of several early morning sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point.

#ServiceNotice #Tsawwassen #DukePoint #QueenOfNewWest has cancelled the following sailings due to adverse weather - high winds.



5:15am lvg Tsawwassen

7:45am lvg Duke Point



Full details here: https://t.co/yM8114S03r ^gh