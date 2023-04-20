Windstorm knocks out power to thousands on Vancouver Island
Thousands of Vancouver Island residents and businesses were without electricity Thursday as a windstorm ravaged the south coast of British Columbia.
More than two dozen outages were affecting approximately 10,000 BC Hydro customers by 2:30 p.m., according to the power provider.
The high winds also cancelled multiple ferry sailings between Vancouver Island and the B.C. mainland.
Environment Canada issued a wind warning Thursday morning for Greater Victoria, the Haro Strait and the southern Gulf Islands.
The warning was expected to persist into the evening with southeast winds gusting up to 90 km/h through the region.
BC Hydro reported the largest outages in the Courtenay-Comox, Ladysmith and North Cowichan areas where trees and tree branches had fallen onto power lines.
