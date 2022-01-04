Windy and cold forecast for the Windsor area

Windsor-Essex residents might want to bundle up to protect themselves from the wind chill this week.

Environment Canada says it will be mainly sunny Tuesday with wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. Temperature steady near -1C. Wind chill -11C.

Increasing cloudiness early Tuesday evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature rising to 2C by morning.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days:

Wednesday - Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 50 km/h gusting to 80. Temperature falling to -7C in the afternoon. Wind chill -16C in the afternoon. Night – cloudy, windy. Low -9C.

Thursday - Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -6C.

Friday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of -6C.

Saturday - A mix of sun and cloud. High -3C.

The average high temperature this time of year is -0.5C and the average low is -7.5C.