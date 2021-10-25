Windy and Rainy Weather ahead for the Maritimes

A round of windier weather is expected through mid-week for the Maritimes.

A strengthening low-pressure system exits New England and moves to a position south of Nova Scotia Wednesday afternoon. The low then moves east and away from the region on Thursday.

During this passage, the Maritimes is in between that system and an area of high pressure centred over western Labrador. The resulting pressure gradient between that high and the low will drive gustier winds Wednesday and Thursday.

Squeezed between a strong low to our south and high pressure to the north, gusty winds are forecast late Wednesday into Thursday.

Widespread northeast gusts of 40 to 60 km/h can be expected across much of the Maritimes during that time period.

The northwest of New Brunswick may remain with gusts below 40 km/h. Wednesday evening through Thursday morning could see coastal areas of the southwest of Nova Scotia hit gusts of 80+ km/h and a special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for that area. In the statement, they caution that warnings may be required as the event nears.

A northeast wind increases through the day on Wednesday. Some peak gusts could reach 80+ km/h on the south shore of Nova Scotia.

CTV Chief Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says if you have any Halloween or fall decorations that are particularly light/delicate, or any you don't want to risk wind damage with, you may want to secure them for that Wednesday into Thursday period.

Rain, showers and drizzle is expected for Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and southern/eastern areas of New Brunswick on Wednesday. The rain looks light for all but Nova Scotia at this time.

For Nova Scotia, a general 10 to 30 mm with lower amounts possible for northern and eastern areas, including Cape Breton. Locally, higher rainfall totals of 30 to 50+ mm are possible for the South Shore and Tri-counties of the province – essentially the same areas under the special weather statement.

A special weather statement has been issued for much of the southwest of Nova Scotia. The statement cautions wind/rain warnings may be required as we get closer to Wednesday.

