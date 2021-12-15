Windy and snowy Thursday in Calgary
This rash of below-seasonal conditions will continue through the five-day, punctuated by periods of snow. If we have to pick a day that would be considered 'worse', perhaps, than the others, we’ll let that fall into tomorrow, where a wave of arctic air is shoving into us. That will bring snow showers (one to two centimetres), accompanied by gusts into the 50 km/h range. Factoring in our base temperature, the expected wind chill values could reach awful close to -30 C late tomorrow afternoon.
This wave of cool air is an arctic high. Its cool air will clear cloud away for a day, but it remains chilly Friday; an early look at warmer air Saturday is in the forecast, guided over the Rockies by west wind, but that’s a one-day event. We’ll fall back into the previous pattern thereafter, and our high temperatures will dip into the negative double-digits once again, with more snow showers on the way to round out the weekend and carry us into next week.
YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST
Wednesday:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: -14 C
- Evening: clear, low -19 C
Thursday:
- Afternoon flurries, rapid cooling, high wind
- Daytime high: -10 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -23 C
Friday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: -14 C
- Evening: clear, low -16 C
Saturday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: -5 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -14 C
Sunday:
- Afternoon and evening flurries
- Daytime high: -11 CEvening: some cloud, low -14 C
