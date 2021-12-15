Windy and snowy Thursday in Calgary

This rash of below-seasonal conditions will continue through the five-day, punctuated by periods of snow. If we have to pick a day that would be considered 'worse', perhaps, than the others, we’ll let that fall into tomorrow, where a wave of arctic air is shoving into us. That will bring snow showers (one to two centimetres), accompanied by gusts into the 50 km/h range. Factoring in our base temperature, the expected wind chill values could reach awful close to -30 C late tomorrow afternoon.

This wave of cool air is an arctic high. Its cool air will clear cloud away for a day, but it remains chilly Friday; an early look at warmer air Saturday is in the forecast, guided over the Rockies by west wind, but that’s a one-day event. We’ll fall back into the previous pattern thereafter, and our high temperatures will dip into the negative double-digits once again, with more snow showers on the way to round out the weekend and carry us into next week.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -14 C

Evening: clear, low -19 C

Thursday:

Afternoon flurries, rapid cooling, high wind

Daytime high: -10 C

Evening: some cloud, low -23 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: -14 C

Evening: clear, low -16 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -14 C

Sunday:

Afternoon and evening flurries

Daytime high: -11 CEvening: some cloud, low -14 C

Send us your weather pics! You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.