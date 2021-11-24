Windy and sunny forecast for Windsor-Essex
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Environment Canada says it will be a bright and breezy day in the Windsor area.
The forecaster predicts it will be sunny on Wednesday, with wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 early in the morning. High 8 Celsius.
As for Wednesday night, it will be partly cloudy, becoming cloudy near midnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 4C.
Here’s the forecast over the next few days:
- Thursday - Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Showers beginning in the morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the afternoon. High 8.
- Friday - a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High 2C.
- Saturday - a mix of sun and cloud with a high 4C.
- Sunday - a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 5C.
The average temperature this time of year is 6.3C and the average low is -0.6C.
