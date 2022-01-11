Windy conditions in southern Alberta prompts warning from RCMP
Drivers in southern Alberta are being advised to use caution due to high winds that forced at least two semis off Highway 2 on Tuesday afternoon.
RCMP were called to reports of a southbound semi being blown off the road about halfway between Granum and Fort Macleod.
The driver suffered minor injuries.
RCMP were later called to a second incident of a semi being blown off the road, this time about two kilometres south of Granum.
"Fort Macleod RCMP advise that it is extremely windy between Granum and Fort Macleod with periods of reduced visibility due to blowing dust and encourage motorists to exercise care if travelling in the area," read a release.
Up to date highway conditions can be found online.
Wind warnings are in place from Environment Canada for a number of centres in southern Alberta, including:
- Aidrie-Cochrane-Olds
- Okotoks-High River-Claresholm
- Cardston-Fort Macleod-Magrath
- Corwsnest Pass-Pincher Creek-Waterton Lakes National Park
- Lethbridge-Taber-Milk River
#wind is blowing hard today 3 trucks blown off road welcome to #Alberta #westcdnag #cdnag pic.twitter.com/n8nOIpiNN2— Jamie Stringam, (@JStringam) January 11, 2022
