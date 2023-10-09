Windy Thanksgiving Day forecast for Windsor-Essex

It’s a windy Thanksgiving Monday in the region.

Environment Canada says the wind from the west is at 30 km/h, gusting to 50km/h. Clouds this afternoon. High 14 C or 57 F.

This evening: Mainly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Low 8 or 46.

Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week for Windsor-Essex: