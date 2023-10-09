iHeartRadio

Windy Thanksgiving Day forecast for Windsor-Essex


A windy day in Windsor, Ont.

It’s a windy Thanksgiving Monday in the region.

Environment Canada says the wind from the west is at 30 km/h, gusting to 50km/h. Clouds this afternoon. High 14 C or 57 F.

This evening: Mainly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Low 8 or 46.

Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week for Windsor-Essex:

  • Tuesday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind gusting to 40. High 14 or 57.
  • Tuesday evening: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Low 6 or 43.
  • Wednesday: Sunny. High 16 or 61.
  • Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 16 or 61.
  • Friday: Cloudy. High 16 or 61.
12