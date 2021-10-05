Windy today in Calgary, milder tomorrow

Let's try that again.

Yesterday, Calgary sat on the periphery of a very warm day, but it never materialized; we finished with a high of 14 C. Okotoks hit 18 C; Claresholm, 22 C.

Today, we'll take another solid crack at it. The unanimity between forecast models paints a picture for wind out of the south and highs in the 20s across the board, with that warmth cutting off a little further north up the QE2.

But that's it.

The trough that's producing this strong southwesterly wind aloft is expected to slide in tomorrow, dropping our temperature, opening up some cloud, and offering new potential for rain showers in the afternoon and evening. The key word will be 'rain' there, as our low is dropping to 3, which would support snow, if the rain continued in that hour.

Once it's in, it sticks around with limited instability. We end up instead with clear, seasonally-mild conditions. Sweater weather's back Thursday.

Yesterday morning marked the first frost of the season, too:

Today is #Calgary's first #frost of the season. 6th-latest on record. Typical first is September 19. Record earliest is Jul 5, 1884; latest Oct 19, 1963. #YycWx #ABWx pic.twitter.com/IIgO0MSRVU

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: cloudy periods, low 9 C

Wednesday:

Mainly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: chance of showers, mainly cloudy, low 3 C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: clear, low 1 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 2 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 2 C

Pictures, now!

Ernie took a shot down at Glenmore Park:

And Katelyn took a pic at Moraine Lake, too!

