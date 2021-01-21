Environment Canada says it will be windy in Windsor-Essex with a possibility of some snow flurries.

The forecaster says it will become cloudy Thursday morning, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind is from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50. Temperature is expected to reach a high of 4 Celsius. In the evening, it’s expected to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a low of -2C.

“It’s the winds reinforcing the cold air already in place. The next couple of systems will work their way across Lake Michigan, Michigan State proper and head our way,” says CTV Windsor Meteorologist Archibald.

As for Friday, it’s expected to be cloudy with a high of -1C. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. A wind chill of -9C is predicted for the afternoon. Friday night will be clearing with a low of -9C.

The average high this time of year is -1C and the average low is -9C.