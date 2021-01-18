Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect a windy day with a chance of snow flurries to start the week.

The forecaster says it will be cloudy Monday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. A few flurries beginning near noon. Local amount of snow is expected to by 2 centimetres.

The wind becoming west 20 kilometres per hour, gusting to 40 Monday morning.

The temperature is expected to reach a high of 1 Celsius.

On Monday night, a few flurries ending late in the evening then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind west 30 km/h. Low -5C. Wind chill -12C overnight.

As for Tuesday, Environment Canada says it will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries changing to a 70 per cent chance of flurries near noon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -1C. Wind chill -13C in the morning and -7C in the afternoon.

On Tuesday night, the forecast is cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a low of -7C.

The average high this time of year is -1C and the average low is -9C.