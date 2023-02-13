Winefest returns to Calgary, featuring 280 wines from 13 countries

Winefest is returning to Calgary for the first time in three years.

The festival offers attendees different styles and flavours of wine from around the world to sample.

Officials say this year, there will be more than 280 different wines from 13 countries to discover.

"Winefest is a chance to explore and expand the palate for all varieties of wine, and the first time," said a Monday news release.

Not only will be there be a variety of vino, the festival also has hors d’oeuvres from several different vendors including cheese, chocolate and freshly shucked oysters.

The 2023 event will be held on Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 at the BMO Centre at Stampede Park.

Tickets, which are all-inclusive and include wines, hors d’oeuvres and a take-home wine glass, are available at the Winefest website.

Visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and monetary donations for the Calgary Food Bank.

This year, Winefest will contribute $1 for every pound of food donated.

Additionally, all bottles and eligible recycling from the festival will be donated in support of local youth sports teams.