Wingham emergency department to close overnight Saturday


The Wingham and District Hospital emergency room in Wingham, Ont. on Nov. 19, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Citing “healthcare staff shortages,” the emergency department at the Wingham and District Hospital will temporarily close overnight on Saturday.

According to a press release from the Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance, the emergency department at the Wingham and District Hospital will be closed from Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. on Dec. 11.

“This is a temporary measure and our staff, board, physicians and leadership regret that we have to take this step,” the release reads.

Patients are asked to call 9-1-1 in the case of a medical emergency, and ambulances will remain available to the community and will be rerouted to nearby hospitals as necessary.

The closest hospitals to Wingham are:

  • Listowel
  • Clinton
  • Goderich
  • Palmerston
  • Seaforth
  • Kincardine
  • Walkerton

For non-urgent health questions people can call Health Connect Ontario at 8-1-1 which is available 24/7.

“We are thankful for the support of our staff and physicians and appreciate the community’s patience and understanding during this time,” the release reads. 

