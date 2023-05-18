iHeartRadio

Wingham, Ont.’s emergency department to reduce hours this long weekend


Wingham and District Hospital. (File)

The Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance has announced another Emergency Department (ED) closure.

The Wingham and District hospital will be closed Thursday evening starting at 5 p.m., and will reopen Friday morning at 7 a.m.

The hospital will face additional closures this long weekend.

On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, Wingham’s ED will only be open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Regular hours of operation will resume Tuesday, May 23, at 7 a.m.

This closure is due to staffing shortages.

Patients in need of urgent care will be redirected to neighbouring hospitals.

