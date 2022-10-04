iHeartRadio

Wingham resident charged after ramming police cruiser with stolen car


An Orangeville man is facing drug possession and assault charges after police say they caught a suspect harassing a business twice in the same day (FILE).

A man from Wingham, Ont. is facing a slew of criminal charges after he allegedly rammed a police cruiser with a stolen car in North Perth over the weekend.

According to a press release from Perth County OPP, at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 1, officers investigated stolen licence plates attached to a parked car on Road 164 in the Municipality of North Perth.

Police say the driver of the vehicle rammed the police cruiser twice and another parked car before fleeing the scene on foot.

The car was later determined to have been stolen.

As a result of the incident, a 36-year-old man from Wingham was arrested and charged with the following offences:

  • Dangerous operation
  • Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Assault a peace officer with a weapon
  • Resist peace officer
  • Flight from peace officer
  • Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court
  • Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
  • Failure to stop after accident

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing. 

12