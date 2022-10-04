Wingham resident charged after ramming police cruiser with stolen car

A man from Wingham, Ont. is facing a slew of criminal charges after he allegedly rammed a police cruiser with a stolen car in North Perth over the weekend.

According to a press release from Perth County OPP, at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 1, officers investigated stolen licence plates attached to a parked car on Road 164 in the Municipality of North Perth.

Police say the driver of the vehicle rammed the police cruiser twice and another parked car before fleeing the scene on foot.

The car was later determined to have been stolen.

As a result of the incident, a 36-year-old man from Wingham was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Dangerous operation

Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000

Assault a peace officer with a weapon

Resist peace officer

Flight from peace officer

Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Failure to stop after accident

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.