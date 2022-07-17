Wingham 'rolls out' for first ever 'Ride for Dad'

Riders from across Midwestern Ontario hit the highways around Wingham this weekend in support of Prostate Cancer research and awareness.

"75 per cent of the riders I know are men. Most of them are my family, so I want to protect my family," says Wingham’s Ride for Dad Organizer, Angela Benninger-Duvall.

For 22 years, motorcyclists have been taking part in Ride for Dad’s across the country, raising a whopping $37 million dollars, along the way.

"We encourage men to get the blood test. Get checked. It’s so important to establish that baseline and to make sure you are in good health," says National Ride for Dad co-organizer, Dave Mathes, who hails from Kitchener, who was at Wingham’s ride.

Mathes says, in a strange way, motorcycles and prostate cancer, go hand in hand.

"Teaming up with motorcycle enthusiasts, hits the demographic of men who need to be aware of the potential danger prostate cancer is to them," he says.

Wingham joins 25 similar Ride for Dad fundraisers across the country. After raising $27,000 in Year One, it’s expected this will become an annual event.

"We’re certainly hoping this is going to be annual. This is our first year, and I’m just over the moon with the support," says Benninger-Duvall.