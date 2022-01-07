Winkler bakery launches 'Tim Wiebs' spinoff of popular Tim Hortons, Justin Bieber collaboration

Step aside Justin Bieber; a Winkler bakery has taken the celebrity-endorsed doughnut to another level – welcome the 'Tim Wiebs' six-packs.

Valley Bakery in Winkler, Man. has launched a playful spin on the Tim Hortons collaboration with pop superstar Justin Bieber, which introduced three new Timbit flavours called 'Tim Biebs.'

Thomas Guenther, the sales manager at Valley Bakery, said the idea for the Mennonite-named spinoff came to bakery owner Andrew Penner.

"He brought the idea to me, told me about it, and I was flabbergasted because I thought it was fun and hilarious and amazing," said Guenther.

Andrew Penner, owner of Valley Bakery in Winkler, Man., has launched a playful spin on the Tim Hortons collaboration with pop superstar Justin Bieber, which introduced three new Timbit flavours called 'Tim Biebs.' (Supplied: Valley Bakery)

So the bakery started reaching out on social media to people with the name Tim Wiebe – which Guenther said is a common name in the area.

"Four guys named Tim Wiebe have responded and told us what their favourite doughnuts were. We took their suggestions, put that together, and it is the six-pack known as the 'Tim Wiebs.'"

He said the playful promotion has been popular in the area, and came at the right time.

"Christmas is over and the doldrums of January are upon us – not to mention the incredibly cold weather – and so people loved it for that reason but also just because it is perfect for our community," he said.

"For anybody who knows Mennonite culture and German culture to some degree, it is just perfect – it is a little bit silly, and it is just fun and a little goofy."

He said while the bakery is taking a spin on the 'Tim Biebs' promotion, they don't want to steal the spotlight from Tim Hortons.

"They are just fantastic community organizations,” he said. “They raise so much money for different organizations and foundations, charities in this area. We want to make sure we're singing their praises as much as possible because the two businesses, at least in this area, are just wonderful – just truly wonderful."

As for the 'Tim Wiebs', the box of carefully curated doughnuts will be available until the end of January.

"Just drop in and say hi and we'll happily put one together for you provided we haven't run out by that time," Guenther said.

The bakery is located at 251 Main Street in Winkler. People can also call ahead to reserve a box.