Winner of Russell Catch the Ace lottery catches $1.4 million prize
The ace of spades was worth nearly $1.4 million for Laura Beriault of Kanata
Beriault won the Kin Club of Russell's Catch the Ace lottery on Sunday, with the ace of spades located in envelope 44.
The Kin Club of Russell pulled Beriault's ticket during the live draw on Facebook Live. Beriault wasn't home when the Kin Club of Russell called shortly before staff opened her envelope, where the ace of spades was located.
Beriault won the $1.3 million jackpot for finding the elusive ace of spades, and the weekly prize of $82,000.
There were three envelopes left from the original 52 heading into Sunday's draw.
Approximately $2 million was raised for local charities during the Catch the Ace lottery, which lasted 50 weeks. Money raised during the lottery will support the Good Neighbour's Food Bank, the Kin Club of Russell's Storage Centre for Local Service Clubs and Charities, Osgoode Care Centre, the Valoris Foundation, Victoria's Quilts Canada and the Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation.
The Kin Club of Russell hopes to begin its sixth Catch the Ace lottery in the fall.
