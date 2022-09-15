Winner tours $2.4M PNE prize home days after seeing name drawn on CTV News

There was one word that Barb Bamford kept saying as she toured her new home: “Wow.”

The Burnaby, B.C., woman is the winner of the 88th annual PNE prize home, located in Langley.

The Tuscan-themed home is built by Wesmont Homes and valued at $2.4 million including the furniture.

Bamford, who lives with her mom and sister, has been in the same Burnaby home since 1979.

She’s bought many prize home tickets over the years, a tradition that began with her parents.

“That’s what my mom was saying the other day, that she can remember when dad and her first got married buying tickets for the home,” Bamford said.

Bamford learned of the big win while watching CTV News on Monday evening.

“I was watching CTV when they did the draw,” she said, explaining that when she heard her name, she was in shock.

“I kinda went, that can’t be right. I couldn’t have heard that right.”

Bamford said she hasn’t made any decisions yet about whether she will move to the home, but said, “It’s a lot to take in but it’s beautiful.”

While touring the home, she was even impressed with the mud room.

“Are you allowed to call it a mud room when it’s this fancy?” she said.

The home also comes with a mortgage-helper suite, a first for a PNE prize home.