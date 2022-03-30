Winners announced for Best of Windsor Essex Awards

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island has announced the winners of the Best of Windsor Essex Awards.

The winners for the seventh annual awards were voted at bestofwindsoressex.ca.

“For the past seven years we have celebrated the Best of Windsor Essex by listening to you – the voters, through this social media campaign. We recognize that there have been a lot of setbacks these past two years, along this path to reopening, but there is much to celebrate and recognize in our tourism and hospitality industry” said Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor-Essex.

“Better days for our tourism and hospitality industry are just around the corner and now is the time to start patronizing some of the best tourism businesses of Windsor Essex thanks to this “must see list”.”

Voting took place between Feb. 14 and March 6 for the public to select their favourite places to go and things to do in all 48 awards. Almost 11,000 locals voted on their favourite spots.

The goal of the Best of Windsor Essex Awards is to help create an authentic list of where locals love to go and visit that can be utilized by visitors as inspiration for travel planning.

“The exciting part about the Best of Windsor Essex Awards is seeing the votes come in – and how close some of the winners are. Often just a handful of awards helps us determine who the finalists are and who ultimately wins the category. And this year a staggering 11,000 votes came in, that says something about how devoted locals are to their favourite spots,” said Orr.

Winners were announced during a broadcast media event on Facebook and YouTube. Each winner will receive a commemorative plaque, a letter of congratulations and bragging rights, included in our 2022/2023 Official Visitor Guide to be released this May, and branding at bestofwindsoressex.ca.

This specifically designed site will feature a mini-profile and photo of each winner and a highlight of the top 5 finalists in each award.