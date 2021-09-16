Winners in the spotlight at Sudbury’s annual Bell Business Excellence Awards

For 24 years, the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce has hosted the Bell Business Excellence Awards as a way to recognize the contributions of local businesses and entrepreneurs.

From young entrepreneurs operating out of their homes to established owners of international companies, organizers say this annual event is a celebration that recognizes businesses and entrepreneurs whose achievements and contributions to the community distinguish them from their peers.

This year the chamber received 98 nominations for its 10 award categories. Here are the winners:

Business Start-Up Winner -

We Bring The Party

Best Place to Work Winner -

Lecoupe Ice

Service Excellence Winner -

Bianco’s Supercenter

Non-Profit/Charity Excellence Winner -

Compass / Boussole / Akki-Izhinoogan

Small Enterprise Winner -

Nickel City Cheese Inc.

Innovation Winner -

Unmanned Aerial Services Inc.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year Winner -

Hailey Hastie, The Social Soulpreneur

Entrepreneur of the Year Winner -

John Lalonde, Sessions Ride Company

Company of the Year Winner -

Maestro Digital Mine

Executive of the Year Winner -

Development Corporation and the City of Greater Sudbury: David Petryna, Petryna Group of Companies