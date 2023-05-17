Winners of the 2023 Business Excellence Awards announced
Windsor-Essex’s top businesses, organizations and individuals were honoured Wednesday night at the 2023 Business Excellence Awards.
The Business Excellence Awards (BEAs) were presented at the Chrysler Theatre. The show was followed by a dinner in the Skyline Ballroom of the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts.
Award winners were announced in various categories including Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Young Professional and Pillars of our Community, among others.
Other awards included the Athena Leadership Award which celebrates women leaders in the community, the Believe Award which recognizes someone who has demonstrated commitment to positive business development and the Business Ambassador Award honours a staff member who exceeds all expectations in their role.
2023 Business Excellence Awards Winners:
ATHENA Leadership Award
Renee Daudlin-Iacobelli of Insight Advantage
Believe Windsor-Essex Award
Lisa & Brian Schwab
Business Ambassador Award
Keith White of FREEDS
Entrepreneur of the Year
David Burman of Mister HQ Group
Innovation
CHARGE Lab (University of Windsor)
Company of the Year >26 Employees
HGS Limited
Company of the Year <25 Employees
Cedar Valley Selections
New Company of the Year
Estate of Health Holistic Wellness Centre
Pillars of our Community
WEST of Windsor
Professional of the Year
Daniel Topp of Topp Law
Tourism and Hospitality
Urban Field House
Young Professional
Lauryn Lefrancois of Lola’s Round Table