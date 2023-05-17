iHeartRadio

Winners of the 2023 Business Excellence Awards announced


Lauryn Lefrancois, owner of Lola’s Round Table, took home the 2023 Business Excellence Award for Young Professional of the Year in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor-Essex’s top businesses, organizations and individuals were honoured Wednesday night at the 2023 Business Excellence Awards.

The Business Excellence Awards (BEAs) were presented at the Chrysler Theatre. The show was followed by a dinner in the Skyline Ballroom of the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts.

Award winners were announced in various categories including Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Young Professional and Pillars of our Community, among others.

Other awards included the Athena Leadership Award which celebrates women leaders in the community, the Believe Award which recognizes someone who has demonstrated commitment to positive business development and the Business Ambassador Award honours a staff member who exceeds all expectations in their role.

2023 Business Excellence Awards Winners:

ATHENA Leadership Award

Renee Daudlin-Iacobelli of Insight Advantage

Believe Windsor-Essex Award 

Lisa & Brian Schwab

Business Ambassador Award 

Keith White of FREEDS

Entrepreneur of the Year

David Burman of Mister HQ Group

Innovation 

CHARGE Lab (University of Windsor)

Company of the Year >26 Employees 

HGS Limited

Company of the Year <25 Employees 

Cedar Valley Selections

New Company of the Year 

Estate of Health Holistic Wellness Centre

Pillars of our Community

WEST of Windsor

Professional of the Year

Daniel Topp of Topp Law

Tourism and Hospitality 

Urban Field House

Young Professional

Lauryn Lefrancois of Lola’s Round Table 

