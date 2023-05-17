Winners of the 2023 Business Excellence Awards announced

Windsor-Essex’s top businesses, organizations and individuals were honoured Wednesday night at the 2023 Business Excellence Awards.

The Business Excellence Awards (BEAs) were presented at the Chrysler Theatre. The show was followed by a dinner in the Skyline Ballroom of the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts.

Award winners were announced in various categories including Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Young Professional and Pillars of our Community, among others.

Other awards included the Athena Leadership Award which celebrates women leaders in the community, the Believe Award which recognizes someone who has demonstrated commitment to positive business development and the Business Ambassador Award honours a staff member who exceeds all expectations in their role.

2023 Business Excellence Awards Winners:

ATHENA Leadership Award

Renee Daudlin-Iacobelli of Insight Advantage

Believe Windsor-Essex Award

Lisa & Brian Schwab

Business Ambassador Award

Keith White of FREEDS

Entrepreneur of the Year

David Burman of Mister HQ Group

Innovation

CHARGE Lab (University of Windsor)

Company of the Year >26 Employees

HGS Limited

Company of the Year <25 Employees

Cedar Valley Selections

New Company of the Year

Estate of Health Holistic Wellness Centre

Pillars of our Community

WEST of Windsor

Professional of the Year

Daniel Topp of Topp Law

Tourism and Hospitality

Urban Field House

Young Professional

Lauryn Lefrancois of Lola’s Round Table