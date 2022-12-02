Winners of the Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery given keys to new home
The winners of the Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery were given the keys to their new house on Friday morning.
O’Neil and Lenore Zuck were officially handed the keys to their new $1.3 million home. The couple has been buying tickets in the HRF Home Lottery for decades and were ecstatic at their huge win.
The Zucks have needed the hospital a few times in the past five years, and are thankful for the healthcare provided.
When the winning names were announced on CTV on Thursday night, O’Neil’s phone began lighting up with text messages, but the big news only sunk in after he received the official winning phone call.
“Ya know, when we finished talking, I was on the floor. I was laying down on the floor for about five minutes before I could get my composure and get up,” he said. “I mean, that’s how profound it was, we were on cloud nine. It was just euphoria! It was just overwhelming, especially for us, it’s a humungous game changer in our lives.”
The HRF Home Lottery raised more than $1.3 million to support healthcare in southern Saskatchewan. Some of the money will go towards a new children’s cancer clinic at the Regina General Hospital.
-
Bill 23 to present some challenges for at least one northern cityThe provincial government's latest piece of legislation, entitled 'More Homes, Built Faster,' could pose more headaches for the administrators in Greater Sudbury. Critics to the bill say it will leave municipalities short billions of dollars, the city's preliminary estimate anticipates it could cost taxpayers $7.5 million in the coming years.
-
Sault city council looks for input on transportation from the communityThe way Sault Ste. Marie's transportation system is envisioned is being reimagined.
-
'Such a violation': B.C. woman says dogs poisoned by backyard intruderA woman from B.C.'s Okanagan is shaken and keeping a close eye on her beloved dogs after she says they were poisoned by someone who snuck into her backyard and left trays of meat doused in anti-freeze for the pups to eat.
-
Most Canadians back invocation of Emergencies Act during 'Freedom Convoy' protests: NanosAs the inquiry into the federal government's decision to use the Emergencies Act during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests nears the finish line, a new survey has found that two in three Canadians say they support, at least to some degree, the invocation of the Act.
-
As flu cases spike in B.C. doctor urges public to mask up and get vaccinatedInfluenza cases are soaring across Canada, according to the latest national FluWatch – and Metro Vancouver is no exception, with the region seeing an above average case count for this time of year.
-
Francophone musician Chuck Labelle back on stageAfter a two-year hiatus from the pandemic, Sudbury's own Chuck Labelle is back on the road and thrilling audiences. The francophone musician says he's happy to be back at it and performing for audiences.
-
Northern highways closed near Wawa Sunday evening due to weatherThe OPP have closed parts of both Highway 17 and Highway 101 near Wawa due to poor weather conditions.
-
A 100-year-old Christmas cactusA cactus is known to live a long life, and one Nova Scotia man says his has been in the family for a full century.
-
Danielle Smith willing to make changes to her signature Alberta sovereignty bill following criticismJust days after introducing her first bill as Alberta’s premier, Danielle Smith says she is prepared to make changes after widespread criticism that the legislation grants unchecked power.