Winners of the second round of East Coast Music Awards
The second round of 2022 East Coast Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony Sunday in Fredericton, following Thursday night's awards show. Here is a list of the winners:
- Blues Recording of the Year: Campbell and Johnston's Black Market Band - Self-titled Album
- Children's Entertainer of the Year: Gordie Crazylegs MacKeeman
- Classical Composer of the Year: Amy Brandon
- Classical Recording of the Year: Maureen Batt and Grej -- "Lighthouse"
- Country Recording of the Year: Scott MacKay -- "Stupid Cupid"
- Dance Recording of the Year: Pindeo and Loeb -- "Good Vibe Feeling"
- Electronic Recording of the Year: Paragon Cause -- "Autopilot"
- Folk Recording of the Year: The Gilberts -- "Tell Me"
- Global Recording of the Year: Weak Size Fish -- "The Drift"
- Inspirational Recording of the Year: Morgan Toney -- "First Flight"
- Instrumental Recording of the Year: Andy Creeggan -- "Andiwork IV"
- Jazz Recording of the Year: Steve Amirault -- "Montreal Jazz Trio"
- Loud Recording of the Year: Botfly -- "Lower Than Love"
- Pop Recording of the Year: Hillsburn -- "Slipping Away"
- R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: Zamani -- "Selfish"
- Rising Star Recording of the Year: Paragon Cause -- "Autopilot"
- Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year: Adam Young -- "Yearbook"
Industry awards
- Artist Innovator of the Year: Mallory Johnson
- Company of the Year: Side Door Access
- Event of the Year: Levee on the Lake
- Industry Innovator of the Year: Ultimate Online Nova Scotia Kitchen Party
- Management/Manager of the Year: Sonic Entertainment Group
- Media Outlet of the Year: First Light Fridays
- Media Person of the Year: Greg Smith
- Producer of the Year: Corey LeRue
- Studio Engineer of the Year: Thomas Stajcer
- Studio of the Year: The Sonic Temple
- Video Director of the Year: Cecil Johnson
Honorary awards
- Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction: 1755 -- "le monde et bien change"
- Director's Special Achievement: Patsy Gallant
- Bucky Adams Memorial Award: Tachichi, Tyrone Thompson
- Dr. Helen Creighton Lifetime Achievement Award: Cutting Crew
- Industry Builder Award: Le Grenier Musique, Carol Doucet
- Musician's Achievement Award: Yvette Lorraine
- Stompin' Tom Awards: Buddy MacDonald, Jean Surette, Gordon Quinton, Charles Austin, Scott Parsons
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2022.