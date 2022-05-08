Winners of the second round of East Coast Music Awards

The second round of 2022 East Coast Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony Sunday in Fredericton, following Thursday night's awards show. Here is a list of the winners:

Blues Recording of the Year: Campbell and Johnston's Black Market Band - Self-titled Album

Children's Entertainer of the Year: Gordie Crazylegs MacKeeman

Classical Composer of the Year: Amy Brandon

Classical Recording of the Year: Maureen Batt and Grej -- "Lighthouse"

Country Recording of the Year: Scott MacKay -- "Stupid Cupid"

Dance Recording of the Year: Pindeo and Loeb -- "Good Vibe Feeling"

Electronic Recording of the Year: Paragon Cause -- "Autopilot"

Folk Recording of the Year: The Gilberts -- "Tell Me"

Global Recording of the Year: Weak Size Fish -- "The Drift"

Inspirational Recording of the Year: Morgan Toney -- "First Flight"

Instrumental Recording of the Year: Andy Creeggan -- "Andiwork IV"

Jazz Recording of the Year: Steve Amirault -- "Montreal Jazz Trio"

Loud Recording of the Year: Botfly -- "Lower Than Love"

Pop Recording of the Year: Hillsburn -- "Slipping Away"

R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: Zamani -- "Selfish"

Rising Star Recording of the Year: Paragon Cause -- "Autopilot"

Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year: Adam Young -- "Yearbook"

Industry awards

Artist Innovator of the Year: Mallory Johnson

Company of the Year: Side Door Access

Event of the Year: Levee on the Lake

Industry Innovator of the Year: Ultimate Online Nova Scotia Kitchen Party

Management/Manager of the Year: Sonic Entertainment Group

Media Outlet of the Year: First Light Fridays

Media Person of the Year: Greg Smith

Producer of the Year: Corey LeRue

Studio Engineer of the Year: Thomas Stajcer

Studio of the Year: The Sonic Temple

Video Director of the Year: Cecil Johnson

Honorary awards

Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction: 1755 -- "le monde et bien change"

Director's Special Achievement: Patsy Gallant

Bucky Adams Memorial Award: Tachichi, Tyrone Thompson

Dr. Helen Creighton Lifetime Achievement Award: Cutting Crew

Industry Builder Award: Le Grenier Musique, Carol Doucet

Musician's Achievement Award: Yvette Lorraine

Stompin' Tom Awards: Buddy MacDonald, Jean Surette, Gordon Quinton, Charles Austin, Scott Parsons

