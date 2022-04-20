Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in Chatham-Kent

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation is telling lotto players to check their tickets after someone in the province won the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot and a $1 million Maxmillions ticket was sold in Chatham-Kent.

The jackpot winning ticket worth $60 million for the Tuesday, April 19 LOTTO MAX draw was sold on OLG.ca. One lucky resident could be opening their email to the largest jackpot winning ticket ever sold on OLG.ca.

There were also several other prizes won across Ontario in Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw:

Three $1 million Maxmillions prizes were each sold in Chatham-Kent, Hamilton and Bowmanville.

A second Lotto Max prize winning ticket worth $168,471 was sold in Ottawa.

One Encore prize winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in Oakville.

Two Encore prize winning tickets each worth $100,000 were sold in Thunder Bay and Whitby.

OLG reminds players that they can check their tickets from home on OLG.ca, by using the OLG App on their mobile device, signing up on OLG.ca for winning number email alerts or by calling the Win Line toll free at 1-866-891-8946 (outside Toronto area).

Lotto Max draws are twice a week – on Tuesdays and Fridays. For each $5 play, players receive three sets of seven numbers ranging from one to fifty. Players must match all seven numbers, in any one set, to win the jackpot or the Maxmillions prizes.