Winning $27.5 million lottery ticket sold in Manitoba

Someone in Manitoba is about to get a whole lot richer after a winning lottery ticket for $27.5 million was sold in the province.

This marks the third-largest lottery win in the province’s history.

According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), the winning ticket for the May 12 Lotto 6/49 jackpot was sold somewhere in Manitoba, outside of Winnipeg.

WCLC noted the ticket exactly matched Wednesday’s main draw numbers, and the winner or winners can contact them to claim their prize.

This is the fourth lottery win of $1 million or more in Manitoba in 2021, and the first time this year a ticket purchased outside of Winnipeg won a multi-million dollar prize.

Earlier in 2021, a Winnipeg family won a $60 million lottery prize, and two Winnipeg residents won million-dollar prizes as well.